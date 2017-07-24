Ranbir Kapoor: Direction? Not now!

Ranbir Kapoor has always said that he wants to direct films and not just act, much like the other men from his legion; whether it’s grandfather Raj Kapoor or dad Rishi Kapoor, they have all helmed films. Will Ranbir finally take the bait? He says, “Not yet”. In an interview recently, Ranbir said, “When I started off, I would constantly tell people that I want to direct a film but the more I have worked with the great directors that I’m working with, I have realised it’s a hard job. You need a story to tell, there’s total dedication and passion to it.”

He adds, “As actors, our lives are very easy compared to them. So, with my experience of 10 years, I have realised it’s not something that I am very close to right now. Before I direct a film, I will probably take a bit more time.”