Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan bury the hatchet, rekindle their old bromance!

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their debuts around the same time. One came from the illustrious Kapoor khandaan and the other carried the heavyweight Khan surname, related to none other than Aamir.

Once friends, they turned into rivals at some point, eyeing the same position in Bollywood, angling for the same roles, and competing for the same brand endorsements. But, now, years after their fall-out, the actors have reconnected. Ranbir makes time from shooting his Sanjay Dutt biopic, and Imran from the script that he’s writing for his directorial debut to hang with each other.

Says a source, “They make it a point to meet at least twice a week at each others’ pads. Both of them are not too fond of socialising, so chilling time for them means talking about cinema, and playing fantasy football,” says a source. However, the young actors are not making a big show of their friendship to avoid being papped. “A few years ago, reports of rivalry caused stress in their friendship, so this time they are keeping mum,” concludes the source.

In fact, Ranbir is also close to Imran’s uncle Aamir. In an interview, Aamir had said that he often calls the Kapoor boy to hang out with him when he is stressed pre-release, and they talk into the wee hours of the morning.