Rajput Karni Sena threatens to blacken Rakhi Sawant's face for lending support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati'

Trouble for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Padmavati' seem to be growing with each passing day. Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

Now Rakhi Sawant is the latest to be threatened by the fringe group for lending her support to the film. Rajput Karni Sena shared Rakhi's video where she has urged everyone to go and watch Padmavati and wrote, " Iss Rakhi Sawant ko sabhi bhai sabak sikha aur iska mooh kaala karien jahan bhi dikhe tabhi isko pata chalega iska baap kaun hai."

After Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar defending the film, Rakhi Sawant also extended her support to Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati. In the vidoe Rakhi said, " I am very excited for Padmavati, how excited are you?They have made a beautiful film, Deepika Padukone has done fantastic work and Shahid is looking so good. I just want to say, friends not just in India even outside the country, everyone should come out and support and watch this film.Bhansali has made a beautiful film and some fringe groups are unnecessarily creating a fuss. It looks like a publicity stunt to me to come in limelight. They are targetting Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika and Ranveer, it is unfair. They are so many films made on Kings and Queens. Their love stories have been told on the big screen beautifully. Some people are targetting the film to get publicity and we should not let that happen because no one can stop the film from releasing. We all are watching. No one can dare to stop the release of Padmavati."

In January this year, the SRKS had attacked the sets of the movie in Jaipur and even slapped Bhansali.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told PTI the government was assessing Padukone's security in the wake of the threats.

"We have already provided security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he was found to be at risk. Now a security assessment of Deepika Padukone is being done. If she is found to be at risk, adequate steps will be taken. However, nobody's threat can be taken at the face value until the government assesses it," he said.

Padukone had on Tuesday hit out against those protesting the release of 'Padmavati' and reportedly said that "we've regressed as a nation".