Priyanka-Nick, Alia-Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri attend Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement bash - Pics Inside

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish pre-engagement party for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on June 28 at the Ambani residence Antilia.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra, Shankar Mahadevan were amongst the first guests to arrive. They were followed by Priyanka Chopra who arrived hand in hand with her boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Take a look at all the pictures -

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt made a solo entry

Shah Rukh Khan looked his happiest best as he posed with his elegant wife Gauri Khan

But our eyes were obviously on Priyanka Chopra who sizzled in a red saree. Love is truly in the air. The couple had attended their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday as well.

(All Pics Via Yogen Shah)

Here's a video of them entering the party.

#WATCH Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's engagement with Shloka Mehta, in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/keuG208ZC0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

The traditional engagement ceremony will take place on June 30, which is expected to be a close-knit affair. While neither of the families have made an official announcement yet, buzz is that Shloka and Akash will get married by the end of 2018.

It was in March this year when Akash, eldest son of Mukhesh Ambani, had proposed his childhood sweetheart Shloka, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta. They had exchanged rings in Goa. The couple had studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.