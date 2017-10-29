Prem Nath film festival on Zee Classic

Be it the iconic villain who communicated by tapping on glass in Karz (1980) or the terrifying saint in Sanyasi (1975), when one heard the name Prem Nath, terror struck every house during the ’70s and ’80s. The legendary actor’s versatility saw him don many hats —he was a frightening villain and a formidable comedian. Remembering the actor on his 25th death anniversary, Zee Classic, with its proposition Woh Zamana Kare Deewana, will air a four-week festival titled Prem Nath Film Festival starting November 3, 2017. As a part of this special initiative, the channel will showcase a documentary-biopic created by his son, Monty Nath, titled Amar Prem Nath every Friday at 10.30 am followed by a Prem Nath movie immediately after.

Says Monty, “Even during my dad’s prime, he was a visionary. His approach towards movies was very different. He didn’t want to be just the hero, he wanted to entertain everyone in his unique style as a villain, even as a comedian as he was versatile. Amar Prem Nath is my way of showing this generation and the world that my father was not only a great actor, but also a greater human being. I am thrilled to be able to share this four-part film that I have made on him. The movie includes 24 of his co-artistes like Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, telling viewers about his life’s journey.” A little-known fact is that the icon was the maternal uncle of the Kapoor clan — Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

The movies that will be aired in the festival include Johnny Mera Naam on November 3, Kaalicharan (November 10), Kabeela (November 17) and Gautam Govinda (November 24).