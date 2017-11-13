Padmavati row | Shahid Kapoor says 'Watch the film first and then decide'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati is in trouble. Inspite of the filmmaker saying that his Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer is a trubute to Rani Padmavati, the film is facing opposition from across the country.

Now the actor who plays the lead role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film has come out and urged people to watch the film first before coming down to any conclusions. Shahid Kapoor spoke to the media at GQ Fashion Night 2017 and said, "We have tried to make film as best as we could. We will respect whatever people think of the film but you should see it first."

Recently, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of "Padmavati" and said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film. Shahid said the entire team is proud of the movie and is overwhelmed by the love and support coming in middle of a controversy. Shahid said, "The whole team is proud of the film. I think it's going to be a special cinematic experience, something which I hope the entire fraternity will be proud of. The response I have received after the trailer (released)... Genuinely the whole fraternity has come together to support the film. When something so beautiful is coming, they don't think like 'oh it's not ours, it's theirs'. Sometimes the trailer or the film is so nice that everyone comes out and says great we have a film like this here. I got a response like that,"

Earlier Karan Johar also came out to support Bhansali's film. Kjo said, "I have faced a lot of controversies before the release of a film. I feel bad for a filmmaker, who is one of the best in the country. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a beautiful film and I hope he is protected by the people who understand that creativity is a form of expression. He has himself said that he has made a film which is true to the story and there is nothing in it that might hurt the sentiments and sensibilities of people. I think we should trust and believe him and give this film all the love."

( With PTI inputs)