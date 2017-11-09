Padmavati row| Sanjay Leela Bhansali assures his film is a tribute to sacrifice and honour of the Queen

Not just praises for the trailer of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film has also been battling opposition.

A wide range of sections are joining the opposition to the film based on the life of the valiant queen of Chittorgarh. The filmmaker has now released a video to clear the air. Rumours of there being a romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji in his movie "Padmavati" has been doing the rounds. So Bhansali confirmed that there is no truth in this.

A video recording by Bhansali declares that there is zero interaction between Rani Padmavti played by Deepika and Khilji aka Ranveer. "There is no interaction whatsoever between the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh," Bhansali said.

The filmmaker said that his film is a tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati.

This is my tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati! – Sanjay Leela Bhansali @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/RfxgTzFtch — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) November 8, 2017

Ujjain's BJP MP Chinatmani Malviya in a Facebook post, spewed anger on Bhansali. "People like Bhansali do not understand any other language. People like him only understand the language of shoes. This country will not disrespect Rani Padmavati. We will not tolerate any distortion of our history," he wrote.

That's not all!

Shri Rajput Sabha, the supreme body of the Rajputs has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a complete ban on the release of the film Padmavati. Copies of the letter, written by the president of the body, Giriraj Singh Lotawala, have also been sent to Amit Shah, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The letter says that the film hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community also expressed anguish that Smriti Irani has supported the film.

In another development the erstwhile queen-mother of the Jaipur royal family Padmini Devi on Wednesday came out publicly against the film. Sharing the stage with the national president of the Rajput Karni Sena Mahendra Singh Makrana, Padmini Devi accused Bhansali of not honouring the agreement he had made with them, "Bhansali has backed out of his commitment. When he started with the shooting of Padmavati he had agreed to screen the film before us." "He had also consented that the screening would be before the launch of any song or trailer of the film. He has not honoured his commitment," added Padmini Devi.

BJP MLA and member of the Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari also came out publicly along with her mother Padmini Devi and said, "Maharani Padmavati of Chittor who committed jauhar with thousands of women is a testimony of extreme valour and courage that has rarely been witnessed in history." She added that the entire country irrespective of caste or religion is proud of the history of Chittor. Any attempt to distort the history or twist the facts will be a collective insult to the women of this country."

National President, Karni Sena Mahipal Singh Makrana warned that the film would never be allowed to be released in Rajasthan if it has a dream sequence of Allauddin Khilji with Rani Padmavati." He categorically stated that, "There should be no scene having Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji together. We will consider permitting the release of the film only if Bhansali agress to make the changes in the film and most importantly screens it for us before the release," said an emphatic Makrana.

Youth members of the Rajput Karni Sena are visiting cinema halls and asking cinema hall owners not to screen the film. They have also said owners would be responsible for the consequences. This has caused panic among the distributors who are considering pulling back from picking up the film that is scheduled to release on December 1.