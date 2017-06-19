Essel Group 90 years
Manikarnika vs Baaghi 2: It's a clash between Tiger Shroff and Kangana Ranaut next April

After Hrs Correspondent | Mon, 19 Jun 2017-06:35am , Mumbai , DNA

Kangana Ranaut’s biopic on Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika, is clashing with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 as both have set their release date as April 27, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan averted the big clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet - Ek Prem Katha by shifting his film Jab Harry Met Sejal from August 11 to August 4. Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar avoided clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan on July 28, by postponing their release. Now, a fresh clash is in the offing. Kangana Ranaut’s biopic on Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika, is clashing with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 as both have set their release date as April 27, 2018. While the two belong to completely different genres — one is a historical, which will have Kangana fighting with swords and shields, the other is a contemporary action thriller with Tiger showing off his acrobats — it will be interesting to see which way this clash goes.

