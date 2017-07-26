Katrina Kaif gears for underwater scenes of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Morocco shooting for an underwater scene for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Says a source, “There is an intense deep-sea diving stunt in the film which Katrina is supposed to perform. While the actress is game for it, Salman is concerned about her safety and asked her to consider a body double.” The makers have roped in Hollywood action man Tom Stuthers to direct the stunts. Katrina, in the meantime, posted a picture of her surfing in the sea. Looks like the actress is prepping for her stunt despite Salman’s concerns. That’s perhaps because the Dabangg Khan doesn’t know that Kat has done similar scenes in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.