Kartik Aryan burns the dance floor at IPL 2018 closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of Indian Premier League was a star-studded affair. Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan lead the way with Katrina Kaif, his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, and young gun Kriti Sanon in tow. But even amidst these performance heavyweights, newbie Kartik Aryan managed to deliver a livewire spectacle.

Aryan took to the stage to perform on the hits from his latest blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. A medley of Dil Chori, Bom Diggy and Kaun Nachdi set the energy soaring. The young star made his presence felt with one firecracker of performance just ahead of a toughly contested match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He performed with complete ease. His energy was unbeatable. Flashing his million dollar smile he left his audiences asking for more!