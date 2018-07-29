Kareena Kapoor Khan gives her nod to ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi 3’?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a nice period of comfort, with Veere Di Wedding doing good business at the box office and managing to emerge as one of the highest grossing Hindi films with a female lead. When the actress isn’t turning heads for her candid looks (with or without Taimur Ali Khan), she’s fending off one lucrative movie deal after another. While recent reports emerged that the actress was in the running for playing the lead opposite Salman Khan in Bharat (which now, apparently, has gone to Katrina Kaif), another report has now emerged saying that Kareena has been offered a role in the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi 3.

According to Pinkvilla, Mudassar Aziz is back to direct this part and has locked on to the script, which seems to be ready on paper. The actress has been approached with the script and, reportedly, has also given her nod. Sources also say that the actress might have a cameo in the second part, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty.

While it remains to be confirmed whether Kareena will actually be the newest addition to the ‘Happy’ little franchise, we can’t help but think of how much fun a third part with her in it actually would be (another Jab We Met style classic, maybe?). Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill and Jassie Gill is all set to release in theatres on August 24, 2018.