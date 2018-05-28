In Pics: Tiger Shroff's mother calls Disha Patani 'Wonder Woman' as she instagrams two HOT pictures in a row

Internet declared Disha Patani the hottest actress in B.Town after she posted two swim-suit pictures in a row. A few days ago she made headlines for sporting a black monokini and today she left her followers gasping for breath as she instagrammed another picture in which she is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy black meshed monokini.

With her hair left open, sun-kissed skin and a pair of cool shades, the Baaghi actress took away all our Monday blues.

But, it was Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff's comment on the picture that's worth all the attention. 'Wonder Woman!!!!', she wrote on Disha's previous picture where is she seen posing on a yatch. The comment clearly left Disha blushing as she replied back in, "Hehee"

That Disha is great friends with Tiger's sister is no big news, but now the starlet seems to be bonding with her rumoured boyfriend's mother aswell!

On the work front, Disha will next be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which is slated to release on Eid 2019. Along with this, she has also bagged a movie opposite Hrithik Roshan.