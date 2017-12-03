Hrithik Roshan revels in fatherhood, wants no distraction in his life as of now

To say that 43-year-old Hrithik Roshan’s universe revolves around his sons — Hrehaan (11) and Hridhaan (9) would not be an exaggeration. If you have followed the Bollywood actor’s life closely through media headlines and his own social network handles, it is quite obvious that the actor is beyond committed when it comes to his parenting duties.

Later this month, the actor is expected to fly out with his sons for a vacation. And his shooting schedules for Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 (the biopic on the Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar) and his upcoming action-adventure for Yash Raj Films that is likely to begin in 2018, have been worked out accordingly.

While in the bay, the actor’s weekends are simple. Says a close friend, “Hrithik is either whipping up a meal for his sons, sometimes even encouraging them to join in to prepare the meal, or he plans a trip to the cinema with them. In short, it is all about the boys.”

Also, when the actor makes his calendar, he earmarks two to three vacations with the boys. “They love adventure sports,” he had told us at the start of this year, explaining why their holiday destinations must always offer outdoor activities like cycling, surfing, skiing or rock climbing.

Talking of the high that fatherhood gives him, Hrithik had said, “I cannot get enough of the time that I spend with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. I get along with them. I realise that with the three of us, it is not about fathers and sons. It is about three individuals who enjoy each other’s company.”

The actor also added that his sons are gifted with characters that he admires and that it is his privilege to help them grow and to be able to guide them in whatever it is that they reach out to him for.

While his bachelor pad has always had a special room for his kids, the actor has also ensured that other parts of his Juhu, sea-facing apartment are an extension of what the boys want. “As the boys are growing up, the house is remodelled keeping the boys’ requirements in mind. Be it a play area or their recreation area — where they watch their favourite shows on television — every detail is planned keeping his sons’ comfort and choices in mind,” adds the friend.