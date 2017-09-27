Essel Group 90 years
Here's what Ranveer Singh has to say about playing Kapil Dev in the movie based on 1983 Cricket World Cup!

Sep 27, 2017

The actor was speaking at the launch event of the film amidst the entire world cup winning team

It's official! Kabir Khan is all set to bring back the memories of Indian Cricket Team's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup in his next. B-Town's livewire Ranveer Singh has already been roped in to play the Captain of the team - Kapil Dev.

Both Ranveer and Kabir were present at the launch event of the film where the etire squad of the icons of Indian Cricket was present. Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, SS Madanlal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Yashpal Shama, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Valson graced the occasion with their benign presence and left the audience in splits of laughter by sharing memorable anecdotes.

On being asked about his reaction on being offered Kapil Dev's part, Ranveer Singh shared, "When Kabir Sahab had come to me and said that there will be a film on '83, I was like, finally! And when he was narrating it to me, I was like, 'Woooh'. More than a great sports story, it's a great human story."

Turning to Kapil, the actor said, "How am I going to do this? I am honoured that I will be a part of the biggest story." Kapil Dev even told Kabir Khan jokingly that he can try his best to find characters like his team members but it will be very difficult to find the like of them in the entire country.

The movie is to be helmed by Kabir Khan. The director stated that he wants to make a movie, seeing which his son feels as proud as he himself felt when he watched the Indian Team win the world cup back in 1983.

Post the event, Ranveer took to his Twitter account and shared his thought on the project and the journey he is to embark upon:

