He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being: Huma Qureshi on Rajinikanth
Kaala Huma Qureshi and Rajinikanth
Huma Qureshi, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth in Kaala, says working with the superstar was a dream come true for her.
"He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being. The whole shooting was a learning process for me, each and every person on the set was warm and appreciative," Huma said in a statement here.
"Kaala was an experience of a lifetime for me, I have learnt and improved a lot from this film," she added.
She also praised director Pa Ranjith for writing strong female roles.
"I am grateful to him for giving me such a beautiful yet complex and strong character- Zareena. I am honoured to play this part," she said.
The gangster-drama revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils of Mumbai and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don.
Kaala has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and is set to release on June 7.