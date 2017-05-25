HappyBirthdayKaranJohar: 31 RARE behind-the-scenes pictures of Karan Johar you NEED to see RIGHT NOW!

One of Bollywood's favourite filmmakers, Karan Johar turns 45 today.
The extremely talented director and producer, Karan Johar, is celebrating his 45th birthday today. He is, without doubts, one of the most in demand filmmakers in Bollywood.
Karan Johar had started off his Bollywood career assisting Aditya Chopra in the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He later started his own home production, Dharma, and made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, just to name some of the early superhit movies that are to his credit.
Since then KJo has been giving back to back blockbuster hits like My Name Is Khan, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more.
He also launched the careers of talented newcomers like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in his directorial Student Of The Year. Although KJo has been in the industry for so long, the actors of his movies often describe him as a carefree person with a heart of gold and feel a sense of familiarity in working with him.
Karan shares a strong bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family and did you know? ADHM actor Ranbir Kapoor calls Karan 'Baby Jo' for his cheerful nature.
Karan Johar is also a host and he has been successfully hosting the talk show, Koffee with Karan, for five seasons. Since 2012, he has also served as a judge on the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.
Today, on his birthday, we bring to you 30 unseen pictures of Karan Johar you simply cannot miss out on:
Check out the pictures here:
Director @karanjohar and the students share a light moment on the sets! #EXCLUSIVE #Captured #InstaMoment #BehindTheScenes #SOTY #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #neverSeenbefore #candidDharmaMoments #FromtheSets #DharmaMovies #Bollywood #Instaupload #InstaLike #LikesForLikes #TagsForLikes #InstaDaily
Sharing a light moment, isn’t that a lovely capture! #KANK #KaranJohar #DharmaMovies #OnTheSets #BehindTheScenes #Exclusive #candidDharmaMoments #Captured #InstaLike #InstaUpload #LikesforLikes #InstaDaily #Bollywood #Exclusive #IndianCinema #unseen
Now how would you describe this moment?! #DharmaMovies #BehindTheScenes#candidDharmaMoments #Captured #InstaLike #InstaUpload #LikesforLikes #InstaDaily #Bollywood #Exclusive #IndianCinema #Unseen
Some serious thinking before the shoot? #KaranJohar #JrBachchan #OnTheSets #BehindTheScenes #Exclusive #DharmaMovies #candidDharmaMoments #Throwback #InstaDaily #InstaLike #Instahub #LikesforLikes
Down the memory lane, here’s a moment from Karan Johar’s first film. #KKHH #SRK #KaranJohar #RaniMukerji #BehindTheScenes #DharmaMovies #Exclusive #InstaLike
That’s a picture perfect! #SRK #Kajol #KaranJohar #MyNameIsKhan #InstaMoment #BehindTheScenes #CandidShots #DharmaMovies #instalike
#ThrowbackThursday from the sets of...any guesses? #dharmamovies #KaranJohar #Instalike #InstaBollywood #behindthescenes
There are Kodak moments and then there are moments like these! @KaranJohar analyses a shot with the gorgeous #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bulleya out at 11am
It sometimes does look like the best job in the world but it's definitely not the easiest! #tbt to @karanjohar , @iamsrk and #RaniMukerji during the making of #KANK.
#throwbackthursday to moments that make for memories! #salmankhan #karanjohar #behindthescenes
Winter vibes and stylish as ever! #AeDilHaiMushkil #BehindTheScenes #onthesets #dharmamovies #Instalike
Game face on! @karanjohar & @anushkasharma on the sets of #ADHM! #BehindTheScenes #bts #movies #films #making #bollywood
A little bit of Bollywood never hurt nobody! #FlashbackFriday #AeDilKiDiwali #ADHMOct28 @karanjohar #RanbirKapoor @anushkasharma
A smile a day, keeps the director more than okay! In @karanjohar's words, "#AeShootWasAasaan!" #ADHMDiaries #RanbirKapoor #AeDilHaiMushkil #AeDilKiDiwali
Excitement is building up! #Baahubali2 @karanjohar #ssrajamouli #Prabhas #ranadaggubati @baahubalimovie
Double tap if you can't wait for the day when they team up again to create more magic! #ThrowbackThursday @karanjohar @iamsrk
He always manages to surprise us all! A quick #thursdaytrivia about him! He never stops trying, he never stops believing, and never gives up! @karanjohar
