Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan: 5 Times the sexy diva sizzled in item songs!

Malaika Arora Khan is one of those Bollywood divas who firmly reinstate our faith in the adage 'Age is just a number'. The sultry actress turns 44 today and her immensely fit and toned body gives both competition and inspiration to actresses who are half her age. There's hardly been any occaion when she hasn't managed to raise the temperature on screen.

Time and again she has been hailed as the ultimate dancing diva of the tinsel town. So, here's wishing Malaika a very happy birthday as we take a look at her top 5 all time favourite dance numbers.

1) Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

How can we talk about Malaika's dance numbers and not begin with Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se? This song from the 1998 Mani Ratnam film has been etched in the memories of the fans owing to a number of factors like the lyrics and the compostion but Malaika's grooving to the fabulous choreography certainly tops them all.

2) Maahi Ve (Kaante)

This item number from the gangster drama Kaante changed our perception od Malaika forever. Much before Jacqueline Fernandez, it was Malaika who made pole dancing so sizzling and amazing. Despite the lyrics of the song being a little on the sad side, what makes this soft and slow number too-hot-to-handle is Malaika's moves.

3) Kaal Dhamaal (Kaal)

Malaika paired uo with Shah Rukh Khan once again post Chaiyya Chaiyya in this 2005 film and boy! Did they make us all go week in the knees? Redefining seductive and sexy, the song added the ooph factor in the horror flick. We still can't get over the scorching chemistry between SRK and Malaika.

4) Hont Rasiley (Welcome)

Another sexy item number which managed to make everyone dance to its tunes. Malaika looks stunning as she enjoys being the bone of contention between Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the song. This song in Welcome has always been welcomed on the dance floors

5) Munni Badnam Hui (Dabangg)

It won't be wrong to say that apart from Salman Khan, Malaika's dance number Munni Badnam Hui proved to be a major crowd puller for the film. Salman can be seen matching steps with his sister-in-law but it's a Malaika show all along. And Did we mention those on point expressions? Sexy and seductive in the perfect proportion.