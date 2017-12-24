Trending#

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Here's how son Harshvardhan wished Daddy dear on his 61st birthday

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor


Age is just a number for Anil Kapoor. As the actor turns 61 today and watches his three children Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor make a mark in Bollywood, the actor shows little signs of slowing down himself. 

 
His 'jhakaas' energy levels and passion for acting continues inspire his young co-stars on the sets of his film. The actor will soon be be seen in Fanne Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Anil has recently joined Salman Khan on the sets of Race 3 as well.. No wonder his son can't wait to work with him. Harshvardhan Kapoor has the perfect wish for daddy dear who turns 61 today.

 
The actor who debuted in Mirzya last year will soon be seen in Abhinav Bindra biopic, which also marks the real life father-son duo play the role of reel like father-son as well. Harsh took to Instagram and shared a picture where Daddy Kapoor looks as dapper as his one film old son. Harshvardhan captioned it, "Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor, Can't wait to be on sets with you with the Bindra biopic 2018."

 
  
  
  
  
It'll be an interesting combination as daddy and son are quite different from each other. While Anil is self-indulgent, Harsh is often reminded to loosen up a bit. But daddy dear has always maintained he never wanted his son to be like him. In an earlier interview to DNAAfterHrs, Mr Kapoor said, " There’s a big difference between a regular father and son relationship and a father and son who are actors. I named him Harshvardhan because I never wanted him to be like me. We could’ve kept it Harsh Kapoor but I thought, “Let’s name him Harsh-Vardhan so that Kapoor isn’t his only identity.”

 
Riteish Deshmukh who is all set to work with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in 'Total Dhamaal' also took to Twitter to wish his 'Jhakaas' co-star. Deshmukh wrote, " The man who has frozen time. Be it the 80s, 90s, 00s, or 10s he looks the same. Drama, action, romance, comedy he has aced it all. Has the energy & enthusiasm to put a newcomer to shame. Wishing the youngest of them all a very Happy Birthday .. we love you @AnilKapoor sir. "

   
Here's wishing you a very happy birthday Anil Kapoor. 

 
 

    
   
