Films caught in the political web

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali started shooting for his ambitious film Padmavati, which is based on the queen of Chittorgarh, Padmini, Raja Rawal Singh and Alauddin Khillji, there have been protests against it. The Rajput community has been demanding that the film be banned, claiming that it is a distortion of history and shows Rani Padmini in a poor light. Reacting to it, SLB recently released a video saying, “We have kept the honour of the Rajputs intact and there are no objectionable scenes in the film.”

However, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani stating, “A committee of eminent historians, film personalities and members from the aggrieved community should be formed, who would watch the film and discuss it in detail. After that, necessary changes should be made to the movie so that the sentiments of any community are not affected.”

In the meantime, the Central Board Of Certification refused to certify the film and sent it back to the makers as they found the application for the certification “incomplete”. Also, an old rule that films have to be applied for certification 68 days before the release of the film was cited. As a result, producers Viacom 18 have now voluntarily deferred the release of Padmavati, which means it will not hit the screens on December 1.

We take a look at other films that found themselves in a politcial soup.

AE DIL HAI MUKSHIL

The presence of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in this Karan Johar directorial landed the film in a controversy and its 2016 Diwali release was in jeopardy. Karan had started the film when there was peace between India and Pakistan and artistes from across the border were not only welcomed in the country, but they were making it big in B-Town. Fawad, especially, had become popular after his turn in KJo’s Kapoor & Sons and was cast by the director in his next, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, too. However, after the Uri attacks in Kashmir, political parties like MNS issued a ban on Pakistani artistes working in Indian films. Subsequently, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association also barred artistes from across the border working in B-Town films till normalcy returns, while Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) decided that no films starring any Pakistani actors will be released in theatres. Karan then, through a video message, saluted the Indian army for their valour and declared that going forward, he wouldn’t work with Pakistani talents given the current circumstances prevailing in India. Finally, the film had a smooth release.

RAEES

Like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, even Raees had to face the brunt of having a Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on board. It was her debut Bollywood film opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but soon after the ban on Pakistani artistes, Mahira couldn’t shoot in India. The makers shot her sequences with Shah Rukh Khan abroad. When rumours of her visiting India to promote the film started floating, SRK met the MNS chief Raj Thackeray and reportedly assured him that Mahira will not be promoting Raees in India. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar said as much in an interview, “Shah Rukh Khan met Thackeray at his residence and gave this assurance. He has also committed to not engage any Pakistani actors in any of his future film ventures.” Raees then kept its date with the theatres and released as per schedule.

FANAA

This Aamir Khan starrer was unofficially banned in Gujarat when he joined hands with Medha Patkar to support her Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). The film exhibitors in Gujarat decided not to release his film anticipating violent protest as there was a call by some political parties to not show any of Aamir’s movies till he apologies for his ‘anti-Gujarat’ remarks. Aamir refused to apologise and the movie did not release in the state.

MY NAME IS KHAN

This was another Karan Johar directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan, that found itself in a controversy over the superstar’s remarks. At that time, the relationship between India and Pakistan was strained. SRK, who owns a cricket team in Indian Premier League, did not have Pakistani players in his team. However, in an interview, he said, “I think it’s actually humiliating to me as a KKR owner that this has happened. We are known to be good, we are known to invite everyone, and we should have. I truly believe that they should have been chosen.” His remarks were considered anti-national and the Shiv Sena threatened to stall the film’s release in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and demanded an apology from him. However, the cops assured complete security to the screening of the movie and the film made it to the theatres with heavy bandobast!

JODHAA AKBAR

The film based on the love story of Mughal emperor Akbar and the Rajput princess Jodha did not release in Rajasthan as there were protests against it for distortion of history. According to Rajput Karni Sena, Jodhaa was the daughter of Udai Singh of Marwar and was married to Salim, Akbar’s son. But the film showed Jodhaa as Akbar’s wife and though director Ashutosh Gowariker said he had the backing of historians and a royal family to prove it, it did not help and the film had to do without a release in Rajasthan.