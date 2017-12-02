'Entertainment Ki Raat' to have a 'Fukrey Returns' special episode, here's all you need to know

Entertainment ki Raat is back with dhamakedaar episodes this weekend – two episodes bringing love, laughter and different parts of our country together. The show will have a ‘Fukrey Returns Special’ and a regional special. While the cast of Fukrey – Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh - will share their experiences - funny and emotional - the ‘Regional Special’ will have well-known celebrities like Ravi Kishen, Pawan Singh, Sargun Mehta, Nora Fatehi and Hardy Sandhu having a blast.

In the Saturday episode of Entertainment ki Raat, Fukrey’s Richa Chadda shares how she never gave others a chance to make fun of her name, as she did it herself by mocking her surname. Also, Pulkit Samrat shares a hilarious story about a whistle prank that he played on Richa where Pulkit makes Richa whistle for ten days, pretending to not know how to do it.

We will also see Pulkit Samrat revealing that he can do magic and read peoples’ minds. Pulkit also shows off his skills at rapping in ‘Drop The Mic’ segment with Aditya Narayan.

In Sunday’s episode, we will see a bouquet of stars from different regional film industries. This episode will show Ravi Kishen exhibiting his dirty dance moves and Sargun grooving to Guru Randhava’s music beats. Not just that, Ravi Dubey will be seen getting romantic for the love of his life - his wife Sargun.

The Entertainment ki Raat stage will be set on fire when Nora Fatehi shows off her Belly Dance moves, along with the men, on her upcoming song with Hardy Sandhu. Aditya Narayan will be seen dropping the mic with Ravi Kishen, Guru Randhawa and Hardy Sandhu.

Entertainment ki Raat never fails to entertain viewers with every episode, with each one promising oodles of laughter. Watch out for the special episodes this weekend.