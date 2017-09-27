Disha Patanni offered a big fat cheque for 'Sanghamita'?

Disha Patani might just be one film old but she’s already hot property. Several producers are queuing up at her doorstep to cast her in their films.

This also involves some of the biggest banners and films, some of which she has rejected. Recently, there were reports that she has replaced Shruti Haasan in Sanghamitra.

Although we don’t know if Disha has signed on the dotted line, a source reveals, “She was offered a huge price for the film. It’s something terrific for an actress who has just done a cameo in a Hindi film. The makers were ready to pay her way more than what they were paying Shruti while she was on board.” Nikal padi!