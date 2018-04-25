Did you know? Juhi Chawla had refused to kiss Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak remains one of the most loved teenage romance movies of all times. QSQT not only gave us two amazing actors in Aamir and Juhi, but also redefined romance for the entire generation. While both the actors were effortless in their respective characters, not many are aware that at one point, while they were shooting for the song Akele Hain Toh Kya Gham Hai, Juhi had refused to kiss Aamir on the cheeks and forehead.

QSQT is one of those films which boasts about a simple and clean romantic love story. But when Juhi refused to kiss Aamir on the cheeks and forehead for the song, the director Mansoor Khan had to halt the shoot for about 10 minutes.

Later, being the professional that she is, Juhi understood the demand of th script and gave her nod for the said scene. Recalling the incident, Mansoor Khan shared, "We were shooting the song Akele Hain To Kya Ghum Hai. I had informed Juhi about a shot where Aamir Khan will lean back and she had to kiss him first on one cheek, then the other cheek and also on his forehead. My assistant later informed me that Juhi is refusing to do the scene. Hearing this, I asked everybody to stop whatever they were doing immediately and just sit down. Ten minutes later, when I was informed that Juhi has agreed to do the scene, we began shooting again.”

QSQT will soon clock 30 years on April 29 this year and will be aired this Sunday on Zee Classic at 7 pm.