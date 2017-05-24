Check PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrive at 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere

The duo was spotted at the red carpet together along with Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and MS Dhoni...

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made another stunning appearance together at the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The duo was earlier spotted together last evening as they attended Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement bash together.

While yesterday, they seemed quite engrossed in a conversation with each other and didn't pose for the paparazzi, at the premiere of the Sachin biopic, they were all smiles and even posed for the shutterbugs together.

The grand premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's docu-drama is being held tonight at a Versova theatre where a number of celebs from B-Town and Cricket communtiy are likely to attend it. MS Dhoni was also spotted at the red carpet. The guests are being welcomed by Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, who themselves arrived at the venue in style.

Check out some the pictures and videos from the event here: