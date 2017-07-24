Check Pic: Kriti Sanon shares a cute picture with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari from the sets of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Kriti Sanon who is collaborating with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for the very first time, shared a sweet sneak peek from behind the sets of Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti shared an image where she is sitting on Ashwiny's lap while the cameras were not rolling. The image further exhibits the bond the actor-director duo shares.

The image is the testimony of the comfort level Kriti and Aswhiny shared and the comforted creative bonding. The actress posted a picture on social media captioning, "“My favourite seat in between shots! Full pampering and "laad" for Bitti by her adorable director !! These little moments make the film making journey special!! Love you @ashwinyiyertiwari #bareillykibarfi”.

My favourite seat in between shots!Full pampering and "laad" for Bitti by her adorable director!! Love you @Ashwinyiyer pic.twitter.com/PYI2Qs6ILg — BITTI (@kritisanon) July 22, 2017

With a picture, Kriti hinted at the love and pampering Aswhiny bestowed upon the young actress. A glimpse of this healthy collaboration is seen in the trailer which is garnering much love from across quarters.

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon alongside Aysuhmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in a quirky love triangle. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari who are teaming up for the second time after Nil Battey Sannata.

Junglee pictures in association with BR Studios present Bareilly Ki Barfi, The film is scheduled to release on August 18, 2017.