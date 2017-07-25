Arjun Kapoor-Athiya Shetty: Not childhood friends!

Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty are both industry kids but unlike other star kids like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff who have known each other as kids and attended each other's birthday parties, this duo didn't share any equation as kids. Arjun says, "She is eight years younger to me so she is in a completely different generation. So attending her birthday parties would have been weird. What would a 13 year old guy do at a 5 year old's birthday?" Athiya too adds, "I am closer to Anshula in terms of age so yes, maybe the age gap is the reason why we have never gone for each other's birthday parties as kids."