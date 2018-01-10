Trending#

Amidst wedding rumours, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy a bungalow in Goa?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Wednesday 10 January 2018 17:39 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Speculations have been rife for long that alleged lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were in Maldives recently to spend quality time with the families, will soon tie the knot. 

 
Moreover, rumour mills were abuzz about them getting engaged during this trip and that Ranveer’s parents gifted Deepika a saree by designer Sabyasachi and a diamond set. However, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson had denied any such reports. 

 
  
 
But now as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika and Ranveer have jointly bought a property in Goa. Apparently, their bunglow’s neighborhood also has bungalows of Raghuram Rajan and Sunil Gavaskar. While Ranveer’s team has denied this news too, we wonder if there’s in fact some truth in these constant rumours. 

 
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavat, which is slated to release on January 25. 

 
 

    
   
