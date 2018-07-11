Actress Sheela Sharma dismisses allegations against son-in-law Mahaakshay Chakraborty, says they are false

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay is in a legal soup, after a woman alleged that on the pretext of marriage, the young actor had cheated on her, raped her and even forced her to abort their child.

Mahaakshay aka Mimoh, who is currently out on bail and got hitched to the daughter of filmmaker Subhash and actress Sheela Sharma, Madalsa Sharma only on Tuesday, has undying support, coming all the way from his mother-in-law.

Sheela dismissed the rape and cheating charges levied on Mimoh, which reportedly led to the wedding being called off last Saturday.

She said that the nuptials were pushed forward by three days to honour the court’s order.

Sheela, in a statement told Mumbai Mirror, "Both Mimoh and Madalsa are really happy, and so are the families. With everyone’s blessings, everything went off smoothly," she said.

She also refuted all allegations against Mimoh and his mother Yogeeta Bali.

“I reiterate that all the allegations against Mimoh are false,” asserted Sheela.

She went on to say that the Chakrabortys and the Sharmas have known each other for several years now.

Her filmmaker husband, Subhash, and Mithun were together at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

“My husband’s first film after passing out from FTII, Tere Pyaar Mein, which released in 1978, had featured Mithun Ji as the hero. Bappi (Lahiri) da had given the music for it. So, we go back a long way. They are a respectable family, and anyone would be proud to be a part of their family,” said Sheela.

She further added that they believe in forgiving and forgetting.

“My family is into Buddhism and we always pray for everyone’s happiness. I have also been chanting for that’s other lady’s wisdom and happiness. God bless her,” she told the website, and refused to divulge any details about the honeymoon.

Meanwhile, both Madalsa and Mimoh are happily married and are enjoying their time together.