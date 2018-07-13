Vastrapur molestation case: 24-yr-old nabbed

Vastrapur police nabbed the accused identified as Mahesh aka Milo Kanjibhai Rabari (24), on Thursday, a resident of Satellite in related to Vastrapur molestation case which happened on Tuesday.

As per police, after the case was lodged they started recovering CCTV footage from the spot and neighbouring areas to identify the accused.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rabari didn't know the girl, but a couple of weeks back he saw her passing by the road and got attracted to her.

On Sunday Rabari wanted to talk to her so he reached near her flat and started waiting. As soon as he saw her passing by the road, he followed her to her apartment. When the victim got inside the lift, the Rabari grabbed her hand to stop her. But the victim got scared and pushed him, closed the lift doors and immediately went inside of her apartment.

CRIME SHEET