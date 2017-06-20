Teen on joy ride rams car into 10 vehicles, none hurt

No one was injured in the accident but infuriated locals gathered around the car and broke its window panes.

Giving the car key to his 15-year-old for cleaning the vehicle proved costly for a resident of Naranpura after the teenager took it for a joy ride and met a mishap on Monday around 9.30 am near Mangalmurthi Apartment. The boy lost control over the wheel and rammed into five cars and five two-wheelers parked nearby.

No one was injured in the accident but infuriated locals gathered around the car and broke its window panes. No complaint was lodged with police after the incident as a compromise was reached between the parties involved.

However, Naranpura police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.