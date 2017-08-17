Swine flu toll rises to 220

With 12 more deaths reported on Wednesday, the swine flu death toll in the state has gone up to 220, even as the state government said that 746 patients have recovered from the disease due to intensive planning and timely measures taken by it.

"A total of 220 people have died because of swine flu in the state. However, 60 per cent of the deceased patients were also suffering from other serious ailments when they contracted swine flu. Thirty six per cent of these patients were suffering from diabetes, 29 per cent with heart ailments, 10 per cent with kidney ailments, 10 per cent with lung problems, asthma, or TB, and about 15 per cent with cancer, AIDS, among others," said the Minister of state for Health Shankar Chaudhary.

He said that 746 swine flu patients have been cured because of the timely steps taken by the government. As of Wednesday, 1,129 swine flu patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state. Chaudhary said that the government machinery is working on war footing to tackle the spread of swine flu, and to prevent more deaths. The minister said that more than 17,000 health workers, including 5,000 MBBS doctors are working on the ground. Meanwhile, CM Vijay Rupani will visit civil hospitals in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, on Thursday.

The AMC has roped in 3,100 additional staff for medical surveillance, and on Wednesday 14.5 lakh houses were covered in door to door survey. Thiry lakh SMSes were sent and 3,000 banners placed. As per officials, a stock of more than 15 lakh Tamiflu tablets and 3,000 Tamiflu syrups is currently available in the state. A total of 450 isolation beds are available in government hospitals and 217 in private hospitals. An adequate number of ventilators and masks are also available, he said. "People with fever, cold and cough are advised to stay indoors," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, in-charge medical officer of health, AMC.

RISING NUMBERS