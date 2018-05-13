No respite: Ahmedabad sizzles at 44 degree C

There is no respite from the blistering heat for Ahmedabad and most parts of Gujarat, as maximum temperature in many places was 44 degree Celsius, the same as yesterday, and the highest of the season so far. The temperature is likely to remain in the same range on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that dry weather prevailed in all districts of the state, and highest maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius was recorded at Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Idar in Sabarkantha.

Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Banaskantha, Kandla and Vallabh Vidyanagar recorded 43 degree Celsius temperature on Saturday. The lowest maximum temperature at 33 degree was recorded in Dwarka, Okha, and Veraval. Surat recorded maximum temperature of 34 degree, while it was 41 degree in Vadodara.

"There was no large change in day temperatures over Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch. They were normal to above normal over north Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch, and normal over south Gujarat region," IMD said.

The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad was a departure of 2.4 degree from normal. The minimum temperature was 26.8 degree Celsius which was 0.1 degree lower than normal.

The Meteorological department said that maximum temperature in Ahmedabad and its neighbourhood would most likely be 44 degee Celsius on Sunday. However, there could be some relief over the next week as according to IMD forecast, mercury would dip to 42-43 degree Celsius.