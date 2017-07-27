No break for Amdavadis from incessant downpour

After yet another overcast day that brought 58.81mm rainfall, it seems to be too much of a good thing for Amdavadis who are now driven to despair hoping the sun shows up soon.

However, the constant downpour has brought down mercury levels in the perpetually simmering city. Maximum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, on Wednesday.

The city woke up to heavy rainfall which decreased in intensity by evening. Visibility was very low throughout the day, though. The weatherman has predicted intermittent rains with clouds on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum is expected to remain 24 degrees Celsius.

South zone received the highest rainfall at 64.75mm, followed by west zone (64.03), east zone (60.16mm), new west zone (56.67mm), central zone (55.50mm) and north zone (51.67mm). Water level in the Sabarmati River went down to 129.50 feet.

Rain casualties

Due to heavy spell of rain, a wall collapse in the morning at Sadu Mata ni Pol near Halim ni Khadki, Shahpur. However, residents escaped unhurt. Twenty-five trees were uprooted and waterlogging was reported from 57 spots. Six dilapidated houses were demolished and seven roads resettled. Late on Wednesday night, a house collapsed at Panditji ni Pol in Kalupur. One man who got trapped in the debris was rescued immediately and no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, AFES has rescued 100 people in the past four days.