Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Ahmedabad
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Cow issue: PETA writes to CM Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani


Vijay Rupani 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Tuesday 16 January 2018 6:45 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Following reports that a stray cow caused havoc at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport last week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister, with a suggestion for tackling the stray cattle crisis at its source by encouraging vegan eating and businesses in the state.

 
In the letter written by PETA director Poorva Joshipura, they mentioned, "It is well known that stray cattle in Gujarat cause traffic accidents and even deaths, but their situation, of being forced to try to survive on the roads, is not their fault – the dairy industry and those who consume its products are to blame."

 
Farmers, who are unable or unwilling to feed cattle properly will turn them loose on the streets to beg or eat garbage. They and other abandoned cows often end up getting hit by cars, go without sufficient food or water, are beaten and abused, or eat plastic and other waste, which can lead to digestive complications that can cause a slow, painful death.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story