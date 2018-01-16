Cow issue: PETA writes to CM Vijay Rupani

Following reports that a stray cow caused havoc at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport last week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister, with a suggestion for tackling the stray cattle crisis at its source by encouraging vegan eating and businesses in the state.

In the letter written by PETA director Poorva Joshipura, they mentioned, "It is well known that stray cattle in Gujarat cause traffic accidents and even deaths, but their situation, of being forced to try to survive on the roads, is not their fault – the dairy industry and those who consume its products are to blame."

Farmers, who are unable or unwilling to feed cattle properly will turn them loose on the streets to beg or eat garbage. They and other abandoned cows often end up getting hit by cars, go without sufficient food or water, are beaten and abused, or eat plastic and other waste, which can lead to digestive complications that can cause a slow, painful death.