BJP burns effigy of Congress MLA Virji Thummar in Ahmedabad

The BJP workers on Sunday staged a protest in Ahmedabad against Congress MLA Virji Thummar. The protestors also burnt an effigy of Thummar.

Thummar, on Saturday, had addressed a gathering by Patidar leader Hardik Patel used abused BJP Gujarat president, Jitu Vagahni, a BJP release stated on Sunday.

Senior BJP leaders in Ahmedabad had condemned Thummar.

The vulgar and feudalistic mentality of the Congress is proven through the words of Thummar, said a senior BJP leader.

"Congress party and its MLA Virji Thummar must apologise to the mothers of Gujarat. He should give assurance to the people of Gujarat that he will never insult any woman," said IK Jadeja, senior BJP leader.

"Congress should take immediate action against the MLA. They have lost people's faith and respect. The words used him are shameful. We condemn this," added Jadeja.

Similar protests were staged in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Upleta, Lathi.

Thummar, on Saturday, had said, "Vaghani, your mother must not be a Patidar. Otherwise, you would not have uttered such words for Hardik. If you were born to be Patidar, you could not say such words for Hardik."