AMC to spend Rs 10 crore to beautify roads ahead of Abe's visit

The civic body is abuzz with activity ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Ahmedabad along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the grand welcome, civic officials are busy beautifying major roads of the city. Following the heavy spell of rains, several roads in the city have been damaged which also includes the roads that the high-profile guests are expected to visit.

On Thursday, the standing committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) gave the authority to municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar for the expenses to be incurred for the VVIP visit to the city. As per estimates, the total cost for the visit will be around Rs 15 crore.

"The expense will be around Rs 15 crore out of which Rs 10 crore is going to be spent on road repairs and fixing on their route. The other work includes theme-based lighting, some cultural programmes and tasks related to documentation," said Pravin Patel standing committee chairman, AMC. "The duo are going to visit Gandhi Ashram and Sabarmati Riverfront," added Patel. "It will be a moment of pride for us as they are going to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the first bullet train of the country here in Ahmedabad. There will also be business delegates from Japan for a two-day business summit to be held in the city," remarked Patel.

It is worth noting that all the work allotted for this visit by the civic body has been sanctioned without tenders or quotations and these are unconditional without paying any deposit.