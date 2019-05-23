Sri Lankan president pardons firebrand Buddhist monk

Headlines

Apple issues warning for iPhone users, keep a distance from phone while…

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

2007 hate speech: SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

Huge setback for Bangladesh as star player ruled out of Asia Cup 2023, replacement announced

This Bollywood hero worked with Aamir, Kajol, saw his father murder his entire family, he barely survived; today he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

2007 hate speech: SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

Huge setback for Bangladesh as star player ruled out of Asia Cup 2023, replacement announced

Weight loss tips: Green vegetables to shed belly fat

10 Empowering lessons from the life of Goddess Sita

10 players to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar-Madan Lal questions the BCCI selection committee on their decisions

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS leaders gather in South Africa, buzz over possible Xi Jinping meet

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

This Bollywood hero worked with Aamir, Kajol, saw his father murder his entire family, he barely survived; today he...

Dimple Kapadia ignores paps after being spotted at screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: Watch

HomeWorld

World

Sri Lankan president pardons firebrand Buddhist monk

Galagodaatte Gnanasara has long been accused of instigating hate crimes against minority Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lanka's president has granted an amnesty to a firebrand Buddhist monk, four days after holding talks with him at the country's main prison, officials said. President Maithripala Sirisena Wednesday pardoned Galagodaatte Gnanasara, days after releasing 762 other convicts to mark Vesak which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha.

"The President has pardoned the monk and he should walk out of prison by tomorrow or the day after," an official source said. Gnanasara's Bodu Bala Sena, BBS or the Buddhist Force, urged their supporters to assembly outside the main Welikada prison on Thursday afternoon to receive him.

On Saturday, Sirisena reportedly had lengthy talks with Gnanasara who is serving a six-year jail term for contempt of court. Many had expected Gnanasara to be released on Saturday along with the 762 other convicts, but he was not among those freed. Gnanasara has been serving concurrent jail sentences extending up to six years over his disruptive behaviour in court and intimidating a woman litigant in 2016.

He has long been accused of instigating hate crimes against minority Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country. The monk has denied involvement in anti-Muslim riots in 2014 that left four people dead. His BBS was not linked to anti-Muslim riots that left at least one dead after April 21 suicide bombings blamed on Islamic extremists and which killed 258 people.

Gnanasara had maintained close ties with Wirathu, an extremist monk based in Myanmar, whose hate speech has stoked religious tensions in that country. Wirathu visited Sri Lanka as a guest of Gnanasara shortly after the 2014 anti-Muslim riots in Sri Lanka's coastal town of Aluthgama, and the duo vowed to fight what they called the threat to Buddhism from Islamic jihadists. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posts cryptic messages after bowler ruled out of India squad

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

G20 meeting in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued, Carcade rehearsal leads to congestion, check routes to avoid

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE