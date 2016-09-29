Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeWorld

World

Russia says US Syria statement shows Washington supports terrorism

US officials said Obama administration officials have begun considering tougher responses to the Russian-backed Syrian government assault on Aleppo

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russia is outraged by the threatening tone of the latest US statement on Syria, viewing it as tantamount to supporting terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday, according to Russian news agencies.

Ryabkov was referring to a statement made by US State Department spokesman John Kirby who said on Wednesday that Russia had an interest in stopping the violence in Syria because extremists could exploit the vacuum there and launch attacks "against Russian interests, perhaps even Russian cities."

"We cannot interpret this as anything else apart from the current US administration's de facto support for terrorism," Ryabkov was quoted as saying. "These thinly disguised invitations to use terrorism as a weapon against Russia show the political depths the current US administration has stooped to in its approach to the Middle East and specifically to Syria."

US officials said on Wednesday that Obama administration officials had begun considering tougher responses to the Russian-backed Syrian government assault on Aleppo, including military options, as rising tensions with Moscow diminish hopes for a diplomatic solution.

Ryabkov was quoted as saying that Moscow saw no alternative to an original US-Russia plan to try to get a ceasefire in Syria and that Washington should focus on implementing it. He said a seven-day ceasefire plan proposed by the United States was unacceptable however and that Moscow was proposing a 48-hour "humanitarian pause" in Aleppo instead.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE