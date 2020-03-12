Poachers kill rare white giraffes in Kenya's sanctuary, leaves netizens infuriated

Every day we watch or listen to something shocking on social media but this particular incident has put humanity on shame.

Twitterati erupted in anger on Wednesday as news of poachers killing Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf surfaced. The Northern Rangelands Trust (@NRT_Kenya) shared the news on their Twitter handle along with a release.

The caption said, "SAD NEWS: @IshaqbiniHirola Community Conservancy, Garissa County loses two famous white giraffes to poachers."

They even posted a picture of the giraffe on their timeline with the caption, "POACHERS KILL the only female white giraffe in Kenya and her calf at Ishaqbini Hirola: Conservancy Manager Mohammed Ahmednoor."

In the release, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, Mohammed Ahmednoor, said the two killed giraffes were last spotted more than three months ago.

"This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe," Ahmednoor said in the statement.

"This is a dark day not only to the conservation community but also to all Kenyans who took pride in the existence of this unique species," the release said.

The Kenya Wildlife Service also took to their Twitter and wrote, "We are investigating reports of the deaths of a white Giraffe and a calf in Ishaqbini Conservancy in Garissa County. Our teams on the ground have seen bones believed to be those of the two giraffes. The bones are estimated to be four months old."

As the news was released, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "This is quite Sad news indeed." Another wrote, "I am heart broken, that any human would do something so heartless and evil!!"

"Can we please start hunting poachers?" asked one user. "This is beyond terrible. May the poachers and their families for 10 generations suffer a worse fate," a user remarked.

The white giraffes were discovered in 2017 and made headlines because of their unique white skin, which is caused due to genetic leucism.

(Inputs from IANS)