World

'Taking away IDs, car keys': Israeli forces share phone call with Gazan, claims Hamas is stopping evacuation

Israel asserts that Hamas is obstructing people's attempts to flee so that it might use them as human shields.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel's defence forces have asserted that Hamas was preventing citizens in the heavily populated region from fleeing southward toward a locked border with Egypt as a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip looms. 

IDF has made public a purported telephone conversation with a Gazan who was overheard claiming, "They (Hamas) are preventing people from leaving."

"A Gaza resident trying to evacuate southward tells an IDF Intelligence Officer about how Hamas is not letting them leave,” the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, tweeted on its X account when it released the audio with subtitles.

In the conversation, the Gazan said that the Hamas were taking their ID cards and car keys and not letting anybody leave. 

Israel asserts that Hamas is obstructing people's attempts to flee so that it might use them as human shields.

Hamas has urged residents to stay put, claiming that the roads are dangerous. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the organization, has said that the Palestinians will "remain in our land" despite the fact that thousands of residents of the enclave, which is home to more than two million people, have reportedly evacuated their homes since Israel started its bombing campaign.

Israeli commanders are preparing to respond with overwhelming force to the unexpected Hamas attack, in which its operatives swept through Israeli cities a week ago, which sparked a new crisis in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to "demolish Hamas" as his troops prepared to enter the Gaza Strip.

Since the attack broke out last week, more than 1,400 people have died in Israel, while at least 2,670 people have died as a result of Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip. 

