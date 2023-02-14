Desi girls sizzling dance on 'Baby Doll’ song burns the internet, viral video

Girls dancing on Baby Doll song

Dance videos are a rage these days on social media platforms with many people now sharing their dance reels on Instagram to showcase their talent. Many dance videos go viral on social media and grab the attention of netizens and one such video which has now gone viral involves two girls who are dancing on a Bollywood song.

In the video, the girls can be seen shaking their legs to Sunny Leone’s popular song 'Baby Doll’. The sizzling dance moves of both the girls are very attractive and this is also one of the reasons why the video is grabbing so much attention. The girls in the video are identified as Saheli Rudra and Esha Biswas. The video was shared on their official Instagram account.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Saheli and Esha can be seen wearing sexy and stylish clothes and dancing energetically to the catchy beats of the song.

The video has accumulated over 4000 views so far and has been liked by netizens who are expressing their feelings in the comment section. "Good job girls,” wrote a user. “Nice one,” posted another user. Several users posted fire emojis in the comment section.