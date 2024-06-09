Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters make rare appearance after years of secrecy

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, are coming out of years of secrecy.

Due to their father's "consideration of his mortality," Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, are coming out of years of secrecy. Ronald Marks, a former CIA operative who spent almost three decades working for the US spy agency, claimed the daughters were seen in public to enhance their father's reputation.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, he mentioned how they had both come out of years of secrecy during their presentation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week.

The veteran US intelligence official told the Daily Beast,“Remember it’s Putin’s world and we just live in it. That’s an extension of him… his desire to recreate the Russian empire, his desire to show himself as the most powerful guy in Russia. Young daughters represent vitality for him."

The seventy-one-year-old Russian president has never publicly discussed his children's activities or admitted that they even exist. In the past two years, as suspicions of his poor health spread, his children have been more and more prominent. Accepting invites to talk about their jobs at the summit with confidence were 39-year-old genetics researcher Vorontsova and 37-year-old tech CEO and former acrobatic dancer Tikhonova. This action implies that their powerful father is utilising ties to the family to uphold his legacy.

Marks said, “He’s considering his mortality. He’s getting to be at that age right now where he’s now looking for his legacy. And both of those kids to my understanding are pretty sharp." He added,“If those daughters can step out front and centre and represent him, I think he’ll take advantage of it."