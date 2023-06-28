Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Twitter Blue users can now post 25,000 character-long tweets

The company increased the character limit to 4,000 in February, later increasing it to 10,000 in April.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Twitter Blue users can now post 25,000 character-long tweets
Twitter

Elon Musk-run Twitter has again increased the character count for a tweet to 25,000 for Blue subscribers.

The company increased the character limit to 4,000 in February, later increasing it to 10,000 in April.

Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, announced the change in a tweet last week, saying, "We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting".

The company also made the change to its Twitter Blue page. "Want to Tweet more than 280 characters? Longer Tweets allow Blue subscribers to Tweet up to 25,000 characters. You can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply," the company mentioned.

In addition to increasing the character limit for tweets, Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload longer videos. The microblogging platform began allowing paid users to upload 60-minute 1080p videos in December last year. Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly working to limit the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted, "#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue."

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, after reaching the limit, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled "Get verified to send more messages".

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.