Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone Fold: What to expect from first foldable Apple phone

Although it is not yet clear what form the smartphone will take, the report suggests that it would take the form of an iPad mini-sized product.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Apple iPhone Fold: What to expect from first foldable Apple phone
Apple iPhone Fold. (Image: AppleInsider)

Apple has been working on a device with a foldable display for quite some time now and over the years, we have heard numerous rumours about the device. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products but its supplier and tipester often reveal what users can expect. However, there was not much information available about the foldable Apple iPhone until now. But a latest report by The Elec suggests that we may be able to see the ‘Apple iPhone Fold’ by 2025.

Although it is not yet clear what form the smartphone will take, the report suggests that it would take the form of an iPad mini-sized product. AppleInsider suggests that Apple is testing both the form factors for its first foldable smartphone.

Last month, it was reported that the bulky design of current folding phones does not align with the iPhone maker’s design philosophy. Patents filed by Apple show that the company is testing new display technology and complex hinges for the foldable device.

Also read: Google Pixel 6a available at Rs 5,100 in Flipkart Year End Sale after Rs 38,899 discount, check details

In October, industry analyst firm CCS Insight had forecast that the technology giant would begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm had stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the company for the flaws. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.