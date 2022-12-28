Apple iPhone Fold: What to expect from first foldable Apple phone

Apple iPhone Fold. (Image: AppleInsider)

Apple has been working on a device with a foldable display for quite some time now and over the years, we have heard numerous rumours about the device. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products but its supplier and tipester often reveal what users can expect. However, there was not much information available about the foldable Apple iPhone until now. But a latest report by The Elec suggests that we may be able to see the ‘Apple iPhone Fold’ by 2025.

Although it is not yet clear what form the smartphone will take, the report suggests that it would take the form of an iPad mini-sized product. AppleInsider suggests that Apple is testing both the form factors for its first foldable smartphone.

Last month, it was reported that the bulky design of current folding phones does not align with the iPhone maker’s design philosophy. Patents filed by Apple show that the company is testing new display technology and complex hinges for the foldable device.

In October, industry analyst firm CCS Insight had forecast that the technology giant would begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm had stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the company for the flaws. (with inputs from IANS)