Google Pixel 6a available at Rs 5,100 in Flipkart Year End Sale after Rs 38,899 discount, check details

Flipkart Year End Sale is live and the ecommerce platform is offering massive discounts of popular smartphones from major brands including Apple, Samsung, Google and others. The Flipkart Year End Sale ends today (December 28) and if you are planning to buy a new Google Pixel 6a this new year, this may be the right time for you. Google Pixel 6a is currently available with a massive discount on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999 but the company slashed the price of the smartphone after the launch of Google Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at Rs 5,100 on Flipkart after Rs 38,899 discount.

Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 29,999 in the Year End Sale after Rs 14,000 price cut. Federal Bank credit cards are eligible to get 10% off up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This means the price of Google Pixel 6a can be brought down by Rs 2,999. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 21,900 off on Google Pixel 6a. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 5,100 from Flipkart after Rs 38,899 discount.

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.