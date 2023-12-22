Headlines

‘I want to spend a bit…’: MS Dhoni reveals future plan after cricket

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 that took place on December 19 in Dubai, MS Dhoni was retained by CSK among other players.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most influential sportspersons in cricket history. He led India to World Cup glory in 2011 and also captained Chennai Super Kings to record five IPL triumphs (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). Although cricket enthusiasts always look forward to Dhoni's participation in the Indian Premier League, there is also lots of speculation regarding what's future holds for him after cricket.

A video was released on social media where a fan asked him about his aim apart from cricket. In response to the question, India’s former skipper says "I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket.”

“I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," he further reveals.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 that took place on December 19 in Dubai, Dhoni was retained by CSK among other players. The speculation for Dhoni playing his last IPL continues in the upcoming IPL 2024 as well. The 2024 edition can be a crucial season for the defending champions CSK as it could be the last season for the IPL’s most successful captain.

During a press conference at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about succession plans for MS Dhoni.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," said Fleming in response to the question.

After considering Dhoni’s impeccable record in IPL, especially as a captain, it’s going to be a difficult task for the franchise to find a substitute. Ravindra Jadeja had replaced Dhoni as captain in 2022. But under Jadeja’s leadership, CSK underperformed and as a result, Dhoni was reassigned to his captaincy role in the middle of the season.

 

 

 

 

