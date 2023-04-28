EPFO higher pension scheme: Only few days left to apply, check eligibility, interest and other details

File photo

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provided updated guidelines for the verification of information and wage details supplied by the employee and employer for higher pensions with little under a week left for people to apply for higher pensions under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

The field office will review applications and joint possibilities for increased pensions, according to a circular released by the EPFO on 23 April. If all requirements are met, the pay information provided by the employers will be compared to the information held by the field offices.

The application for the higher pension under the EPS must be submitted by 3 May 2023.

EPFO Higher Pension: Eligibility

Employees who were already members of EPFO as of September 1, 2014, under the EPS, and who have remained members of EPFO on or after that date are eligible to apply for a higher pension, as stated by EPFO.

It's important to note that this alternative is only accessible to workers who were unable to apply by the original deadline. According to official statistics, over 8,000 people have applied for membership online.

On February 20th, under the Supreme Court's directives, the EPFO published a circular. The EPFO finally stopped providing retirees with any other choices on March 4, 2023.