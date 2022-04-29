7th Pay Commission: Central government employees salary to increase? Big news on hike in fitment factor

File Photo

The Central government employees have been demanding to get a hike in fitment factor since a long time. Meanwhile, buzz around seems to be hinting that the fitment factor is likely to reduce.

Let us tell you that the central government is not planning to increase the fitment factor as yet. This is based on the initial reports as the government has not released an official statement in this regard until now.

Notably, if the fitment factor is increased, the basic pay or the minimum wages of the central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission will also undergo a substantial increase.

According to some media reports that came out earlier, the central government might soon agree to hike the fitment factor as the employee unions have been asking for rising minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. They are now demanding the government to hike the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.