Numerology prediction September 19: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Headlines

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

GST Council meet today: Tax on online gaming, ITC claims among key matters on agenda

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

DNA | PM Modi's strong message on cross-border terrorism

Vegetarian chef, Grammy-winning violinist: How White House is preparing for PM Modi's state visit

Electricity Bill Hike: Pay Less During Day & More At Night, What Centre’s New Power Tariff Rule Say

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homebusiness

business

Numerology prediction September 19: Know your lucky number, colour and day

Here's how September 19 will turn out to be for you from the expert.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today 19th September 2022 day is Monday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht. 

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be mixed for you. The marriage of eligible people can be fixed. There will be both income and expenses. In such a situation, if you make a budget, you will remain profitable. But the expenses may increase in the coming days. Your hard work will pay off.

  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today you may make financial progress. But you may remain under stress in the workplace today. Beware of office colleagues, someone may misrepresent your work. The spouse’s support will be available in making future plans. Short-distance travel is also possible.

  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today will be better than usual. Today money can be received from anywhere, but invest wisely, taking more risks can lead to loss. Everyone will get cooperation in the field. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Which will make you happy too.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

You will be full of energy throughout the day. People will be impressed by your status and will also get respect. Business travel will be beneficial. But keep in mind that do any work with full confidence, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. Check before making a decision.

  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

There will be a lot of money, profit, and luck. By which your mind will be happy. Apart from this, you will take interest in the works of religion. You will be able to manage your expenses properly. Excessive anger can hinder your work.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

You may get some good news today. There is every possibility of making financial gains. According to your wish, today you will get the fruits. But the mind will remain restless and for peace of mind, meditate on God or try to do some auspicious work. There will be expenditure on unnecessary things.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Loss can also happen in the desire for more profit. Feeling tired and weak can make you unnecessarily angry. You may get success in the examination. Use money carefully. Today will be an auspicious day for women and students.

  • Lucky Number: 21
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. You may meet many new people. Today there will be kindness toward needy people. You may buy a new house or vehicle. Today can be a busy day for students. Love relations will be strong.

  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will open many new avenues of progress for you. Married life will be happy. Income and prestige will increase. Today will be a good day for the students. New responsibilities will be available which will be auspicious for the future. May cause minor injury or accident.

  • Lucky Number: 12
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar from OMG 2, leaves netizens divided: 'Sanatan dharam ka majak...'

Meet IAS Ravi Kumar NG, UP cadre, who replaced Ritu Maheshwari as Greater Noida Authority CEO

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

India vs Canada over Khalistani protest: Amid rising attacks on Indian mission, Centre slams Justin Trudeau

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE