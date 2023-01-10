Makar Sankranti special: 5 Traditional Indian dishes you can make this festive season

Makar Sankranti is a popular festival in India that is celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season. The festival is typically celebrated on January 14th and is known for its traditional food and sweet delicacies. If you're looking for some easy recipes to make on Makar Sankranti, here are a few ideas that you can try out.

One popular dish that is often made on Makar Sankranti is Tilgul Ladoo. These sweet balls are made from sesame seeds and jaggery and are said to symbolize the unity and brotherhood among people. To make Tilgul Ladoo, you will need to roast sesame seeds in a pan until they are golden brown. Then, melt jaggery in a separate pan and add the roasted sesame seeds to it. Mix the ingredients well and then shape the mixture into small balls.

Another popular Makar Sankranti dish is Pongal. This dish is made from rice, lentils, and milk, and is often served with ghee and a variety of spices. To make Pongal, you will need to cook rice and lentils together in a pressure cooker with water and milk. Once the ingredients are cooked, you can add ghee and spices such as cumin, black pepper, and ginger to the mixture. Pongal can be garnish with curry leaves and cashews for the better taste.

Another sweet dish that is often made on Makar Sankranti is Til Chikki. This sweet is made from sesame seeds and jaggery, similar to Tilgul Ladoo. However, instead of shaping the mixture into balls, it is poured into a flat tray and allowed to cool and harden. Once it hardens, it can be broken into small pieces and enjoyed as a sweet treat. To make Til Chikki, roast sesame seeds and melt jaggery in a pan, mix them together and pour the mixture into a tray and wait for it cool.

Lastly, Kites and sweets go hand in hand in Makar Sankranti. One sweet you can make is called, Peanut Chikki. Its simple and easy to make, roasted peanuts are mixed with jaggery and pour on a flat tray, Once it cools down, break them into small pieces and enjoy it.

These are just a few easy recipes that you can try out on Makar Sankranti. Not only are they delicious, but they also have a cultural significance and are a great way to celebrate the festival with your family and friends. Feel free to experiment with different ingredients and spices to make the dishes your own and tailor them to your own taste preferences.