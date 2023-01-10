Search icon
Boost your brain health with THESE 5 memory-enhancing herbs

Five herbs that may improve memory and cognitive function.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Herbs have been used for centuries as natural remedies for a variety of health concerns, including improving memory and cognitive function. Here are five herbs that have been shown to be effective in supporting brain health:

Ginkgo biloba: This herb is derived from the leaves of the ginkgo tree and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. It is believed to improve blood flow to the brain and has been shown to be effective in improving memory, particularly in older adults. It may also help with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Bacopa monnieri: This herb is native to India and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is believed to improve memory, learning, and cognitive function by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain. It may also help with anxiety and depression.

Panax ginseng: Also known as "true ginseng," this herb is native to Asia and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. It is believed to improve memory, cognitive function, and overall brain health by increasing blood flow to the brain and reducing inflammation.

Rosemary: This herb is commonly used in cooking, but it also has cognitive-boosting properties. It is believed to improve memory and cognitive function by increasing blood flow to the brain and reducing inflammation. It may also have stress-reducing effects.

Curcumin: This is a compound found in turmeric, a spice commonly used in Indian cooking. It is believed to improve memory and cognitive function by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain. It may also have anti-anxiety and anti-depressant effects.

It's important to note that while these herbs may have potential cognitive-boosting effects, more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness and proper dosing. It's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new herbs or supplements to your routine. In addition, herbs can interact with certain medications, so it's important to disclose all supplements and medications to your doctor.

